Notable Thursday Option Activity: SPGI, IPI, KHC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI), where a total of 11,198 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.5% of SPGI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 3,905 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 390,500 underlying shares of SPGI. Below is a chart showing SPGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:
Intrepid Potash Inc (Symbol: IPI) options are showing a volume of 1,757 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 175,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.2% of IPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 312,715 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of IPI. Below is a chart showing IPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) options are showing a volume of 34,684 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.7% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 6,704 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 670,400 underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SPGI options, IPI options, or KHC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
