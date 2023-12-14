News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: SPG, MCK, GM

December 14, 2023 — 02:16 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG), where a total of 8,621 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 862,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.2% of SPG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,400 underlying shares of SPG. Below is a chart showing SPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK) saw options trading volume of 4,766 contracts, representing approximately 476,600 underlying shares or approximately 55.1% of MCK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 864,335 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $430 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 690 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,000 underlying shares of MCK. Below is a chart showing MCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

And General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw options trading volume of 135,678 contracts, representing approximately 13.6 million underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 16,347 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

