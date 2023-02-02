Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: SONO, SPCE, RNG

February 02, 2023

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sonos Inc (Symbol: SONO), where a total of 8,317 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 831,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.4% of SONO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring February 03, 2023, with 2,888 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 288,800 underlying shares of SONO. Below is a chart showing SONO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPCE) saw options trading volume of 75,711 contracts, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares or approximately 67% of SPCE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6.50 strike call option expiring February 03, 2023, with 14,690 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of SPCE. Below is a chart showing SPCE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And RingCentral Inc (Symbol: RNG) saw options trading volume of 7,863 contracts, representing approximately 786,300 underlying shares or approximately 65.7% of RNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 972 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,200 underlying shares of RNG. Below is a chart showing RNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

