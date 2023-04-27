Notable Thursday Option Activity: SOFI, LNG, TMUS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI), where a total of 135,195 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 24.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 22,083 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) options are showing a volume of 6,556 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 655,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.4% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,412 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,200 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) options are showing a volume of 25,911 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 2,560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,000 underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SOFI options, LNG options, or TMUS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: EWCZ shares outstanding history
VRTU Options Chain
UIHC Stock Predictions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.