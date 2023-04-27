Notable Thursday Option Activity: SOFI, LNG, TMUS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI), where a total of 135,195 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 24.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 22,083 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) options are showing a volume of 6,556 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 655,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.4% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,412 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,200 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) options are showing a volume of 25,911 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 2,560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,000 underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SOFI options, LNG options, or TMUS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.