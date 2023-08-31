News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: SMTC, PSTG, RBLX

August 31, 2023 — 03:34 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Semtech Corp. (Symbol: SMTC), where a total of 3,312 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 331,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.7% of SMTC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 709,320 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,200 underlying shares of SMTC. Below is a chart showing SMTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

PURE Storage Inc (Symbol: PSTG) saw options trading volume of 13,882 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 45.7% of PSTG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,813 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,300 underlying shares of PSTG. Below is a chart showing PSTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) saw options trading volume of 55,355 contracts, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares or approximately 44% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring September 01, 2023, with 17,290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

