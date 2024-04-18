Notable Thursday Option Activity: SMMT, MRNA, GME

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 15,004 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 658 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,800 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) saw options trading volume of 27,360 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 3,152 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,200 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SMMT options, MRNA options, or GME options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
