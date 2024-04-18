News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: SMMT, MRNA, GME

April 18, 2024 — 03:21 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Summit Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SMMT), where a total volume of 9,868 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 986,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46% of SMMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 5,188 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 518,800 underlying shares of SMMT. Below is a chart showing SMMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 15,004 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 658 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,800 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) saw options trading volume of 27,360 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 3,152 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,200 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SMMT options, MRNA options, or GME options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

