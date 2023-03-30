Notable Thursday Option Activity: SMG, ALKS, MU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (Symbol: SMG), where a total volume of 4,762 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 476,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74.8% of SMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 636,450 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 4,049 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,900 underlying shares of SMG. Below is a chart showing SMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Alkermes plc (Symbol: ALKS) options are showing a volume of 7,555 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 755,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.3% of ALKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 7,508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,800 underlying shares of ALKS. Below is a chart showing ALKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 118,471 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.7% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $63 strike put option expiring March 31, 2023, with 8,492 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 849,200 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:

