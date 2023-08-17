Notable Thursday Option Activity: SMCI, BLDR, PEGA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI), where a total of 26,109 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 70% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,600 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Builders FirstSource Inc. (Symbol: BLDR) options are showing a volume of 8,072 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 807,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.1% of BLDR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,380 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,000 underlying shares of BLDR. Below is a chart showing BLDR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pegasystems Inc (Symbol: PEGA) saw options trading volume of 1,627 contracts, representing approximately 162,700 underlying shares or approximately 62.2% of PEGA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 261,470 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,500 underlying shares of PEGA. Below is a chart showing PEGA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

