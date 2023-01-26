Notable Thursday Option Activity: SHW, LUV, AXP

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW), where a total of 7,554 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 755,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.3% of SHW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,000 underlying shares of SHW. Below is a chart showing SHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) saw options trading volume of 53,914 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 63.8% of LUV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring January 27, 2023, with 4,697 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 469,700 underlying shares of LUV. Below is a chart showing LUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) options are showing a volume of 15,790 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.3% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,627 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,700 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
