Notable Thursday Option Activity: SHAK, WHR, AI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Shake Shack Inc (Symbol: SHAK), where a total volume of 3,440 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 344,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.3% of SHAK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 697,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,000 underlying shares of SHAK. Below is a chart showing SHAK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) saw options trading volume of 2,706 contracts, representing approximately 270,600 underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 559,045 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) options are showing a volume of 55,433 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 3,742 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 374,200 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SHAK options, WHR options, or AI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.