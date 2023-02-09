Notable Thursday Option Activity: SEDG, EXPE, TROW

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG), where a total of 5,892 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 589,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.3% of SEDG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 992,810 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 605 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,500 underlying shares of SEDG. Below is a chart showing SEDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:
Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) options are showing a volume of 12,819 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.1% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $126 strike call option expiring February 10, 2023, with 2,792 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 279,200 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $126 strike highlighted in orange:
And T. Rowe Price Group Inc (Symbol: TROW) options are showing a volume of 8,808 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 880,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.1% of TROW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of TROW. Below is a chart showing TROW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
