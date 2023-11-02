Notable Thursday Option Activity: SEDG, EXPE, PARA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG), where a total volume of 47,368 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 127.8% of SEDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $68 strike put option expiring November 03, 2023, with 2,489 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 248,900 underlying shares of SEDG. Below is a chart showing SEDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $68 strike highlighted in orange:

Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) saw options trading volume of 15,395 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 86.6% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $87 strike put option expiring November 03, 2023, with 2,918 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 291,800 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87 strike highlighted in orange:

And Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) saw options trading volume of 87,433 contracts, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares or approximately 78.6% of PARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10.50 strike put option expiring November 03, 2023, with 21,826 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of PARA. Below is a chart showing PARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10.50 strike highlighted in orange:

