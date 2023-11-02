Notable Thursday Option Activity: SEDG, EXPE, PARA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG), where a total volume of 47,368 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 127.8% of SEDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $68 strike put option expiring November 03, 2023, with 2,489 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 248,900 underlying shares of SEDG. Below is a chart showing SEDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $68 strike highlighted in orange:
Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) saw options trading volume of 15,395 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 86.6% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $87 strike put option expiring November 03, 2023, with 2,918 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 291,800 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87 strike highlighted in orange:
And Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) saw options trading volume of 87,433 contracts, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares or approximately 78.6% of PARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10.50 strike put option expiring November 03, 2023, with 21,826 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of PARA. Below is a chart showing PARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SEDG options, EXPE options, or PARA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: WWAV Videos
Funds Holding JPED
Institutional Holders of DFSE
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.