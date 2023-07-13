Notable Thursday Option Activity: SCHW, WFC, BBY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW), where a total volume of 49,696 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.1% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) saw options trading volume of 66,199 contracts, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 6,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 601,700 underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) options are showing a volume of 9,643 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 964,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.6% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:
