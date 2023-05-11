Notable Thursday Option Activity: SBUX, MCD, FCX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), where a total of 51,624 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.9% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 13,677 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 12,859 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,155 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,500 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
And Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) saw options trading volume of 62,219 contracts, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares or approximately 47.3% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 13,218 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:
