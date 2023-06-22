Notable Thursday Option Activity: SBUX, ATVI, ACN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), where a total of 38,992 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.8% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $103 strike call option expiring June 23, 2023, with 8,223 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 822,300 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $103 strike highlighted in orange:

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) saw options trading volume of 36,341 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 54.5% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 7,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 700,300 underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN) options are showing a volume of 17,504 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.4% of ACN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring June 23, 2023, with 1,559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,900 underlying shares of ACN. Below is a chart showing ACN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

