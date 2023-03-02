Notable Thursday Option Activity: SBNY, SEDG, WYNN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Signature Bank (Symbol: SBNY), where a total volume of 10,572 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 102.8% of SBNY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 2,784 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 278,400 underlying shares of SBNY. Below is a chart showing SBNY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG) saw options trading volume of 8,436 contracts, representing approximately 843,600 underlying shares or approximately 63% of SEDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,869 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,900 underlying shares of SEDG. Below is a chart showing SEDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) options are showing a volume of 16,211 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 2,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,900 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SBNY options, SEDG options, or WYNN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: ESS Stock Predictions
Funds Holding LFTR
UNTK Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.