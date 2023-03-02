Notable Thursday Option Activity: SBNY, SEDG, WYNN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Signature Bank (Symbol: SBNY), where a total volume of 10,572 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 102.8% of SBNY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 2,784 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 278,400 underlying shares of SBNY. Below is a chart showing SBNY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG) saw options trading volume of 8,436 contracts, representing approximately 843,600 underlying shares or approximately 63% of SEDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,869 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,900 underlying shares of SEDG. Below is a chart showing SEDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) options are showing a volume of 16,211 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 2,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,900 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

