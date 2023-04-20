Notable Thursday Option Activity: SBGI, VMW, UNH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (Symbol: SBGI), where a total of 6,230 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 623,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.7% of SBGI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 934,555 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of SBGI. Below is a chart showing SBGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
VMware Inc (Symbol: VMW) saw options trading volume of 7,926 contracts, representing approximately 792,600 underlying shares or approximately 66.6% of VMW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of VMW. Below is a chart showing VMW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 23,528 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.3% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $490 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,248 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,800 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:
