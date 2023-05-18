Notable Thursday Option Activity: RMBS, LAZR, AGCO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Rambus Inc. (Symbol: RMBS), where a total volume of 16,500 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 127.6% of RMBS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 3,403 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 340,300 underlying shares of RMBS. Below is a chart showing RMBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Luminar Technologies Inc (Symbol: LAZR) options are showing a volume of 89,700 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 125.4% of LAZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 15,364 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of LAZR. Below is a chart showing LAZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And AGCO Corp. (Symbol: AGCO) saw options trading volume of 7,512 contracts, representing approximately 751,200 underlying shares or approximately 124.9% of AGCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 601,650 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 6,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 601,000 underlying shares of AGCO. Below is a chart showing AGCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

