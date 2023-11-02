Notable Thursday Option Activity: RL, BLK, SCHW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL), where a total volume of 4,531 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 453,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.2% of RL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 716,630 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,800 underlying shares of RL. Below is a chart showing RL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 3,253 contracts, representing approximately 325,300 underlying shares or approximately 49% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 664,115 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $660 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,600 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $660 strike highlighted in orange:
And The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) saw options trading volume of 49,843 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 45% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 12,107 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:
