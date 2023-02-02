Notable Thursday Option Activity: RKT, GH, SAVA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT), where a total of 22,882 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 80% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring February 03, 2023, with 3,340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 334,000 underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Guardant Health Inc (Symbol: GH) saw options trading volume of 12,704 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 79.8% of GH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 6,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 601,100 underlying shares of GH. Below is a chart showing GH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cassava Sciences Inc (Symbol: SAVA) saw options trading volume of 15,720 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 79.2% of SAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring February 03, 2023, with 1,398 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,800 underlying shares of SAVA. Below is a chart showing SAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RKT options, GH options, or SAVA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.