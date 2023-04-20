Notable Thursday Option Activity: RIVN, CRM, NOW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN), where a total of 103,985 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.1% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 22.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 14,222 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 26,189 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 45.7% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $192.50 strike put option expiring April 28, 2023, with 3,553 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 355,300 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $192.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 6,360 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 636,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,200 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

