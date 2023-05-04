Notable Thursday Option Activity: RCUS, M, CARG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Arcus Biosciences Inc (Symbol: RCUS), where a total of 6,929 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 692,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 90.7% of RCUS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 764,070 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,063 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,300 underlying shares of RCUS. Below is a chart showing RCUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Macy's Inc (Symbol: M) options are showing a volume of 89,680 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.2% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 20,617 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And CarGurus Inc (Symbol: CARG) options are showing a volume of 8,035 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 803,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.7% of CARG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 926,770 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of CARG. Below is a chart showing CARG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

