Notable Thursday Option Activity: QS, IBM, WMT

April 13, 2023 — 04:55 pm EDT

April 13, 2023 — 04:55 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in QuantumScape Corp (Symbol: QS), where a total of 17,910 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47% of QS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 7,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 700,000 underlying shares of QS. Below is a chart showing QS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 26,440 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $116 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,662 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,200 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $116 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 35,629 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring April 14, 2023, with 2,759 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 275,900 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

