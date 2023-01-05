Notable Thursday Option Activity: QLYS, CRM, CNK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Qualys, Inc. (Symbol: QLYS), where a total of 2,012 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 201,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.4% of QLYS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 338,775 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 931 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,100 underlying shares of QLYS. Below is a chart showing QLYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 60,547 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.9% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,361 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 536,100 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cinemark Holdings Inc (Symbol: CNK) saw options trading volume of 21,655 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 57.3% of CNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 10,742 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CNK. Below is a chart showing CNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
