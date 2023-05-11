Notable Thursday Option Activity: PYPL, MET, CHTR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total of 274,046 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 27.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 181.7% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $64 strike call option expiring May 12, 2023, with 16,567 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:

MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET) saw options trading volume of 76,613 contracts, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares or approximately 137.2% of MET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 26,480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of MET. Below is a chart showing MET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) saw options trading volume of 8,006 contracts, representing approximately 800,600 underlying shares or approximately 75.8% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $430 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,411 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,100 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

