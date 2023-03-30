Notable Thursday Option Activity: PYPL, KHC, PANW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total volume of 60,623 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.2% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,000 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) options are showing a volume of 28,608 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $39 strike call option expiring March 31, 2023, with 16,781 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:

And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) saw options trading volume of 16,805 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,100 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

