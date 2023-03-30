Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: PWR, TSN, MA

March 30, 2023 — 03:25 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR), where a total of 4,026 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 402,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.6% of PWR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 923,100 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 840 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,000 underlying shares of PWR. Below is a chart showing PWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) options are showing a volume of 14,128 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 6,297 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 629,700 underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 12,993 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.9% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,100 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PWR options, TSN options, or MA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

