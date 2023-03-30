Notable Thursday Option Activity: PWR, TSN, MA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR), where a total of 4,026 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 402,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.6% of PWR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 923,100 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 840 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,000 underlying shares of PWR. Below is a chart showing PWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) options are showing a volume of 14,128 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 6,297 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 629,700 underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 12,993 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.9% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,100 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PWR options, TSN options, or MA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Canadian Stocks Going Ex-Dividend
CNOB Insider Buying
LONE Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.