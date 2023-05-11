Notable Thursday Option Activity: PTON, KEX, MS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON), where a total volume of 43,122 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.1% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 5,896 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 589,600 underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Kirby Corp. (Symbol: KEX) saw options trading volume of 1,511 contracts, representing approximately 151,100 underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of KEX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 335,370 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of KEX. Below is a chart showing KEX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) saw options trading volume of 31,842 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 5,235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 523,500 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
