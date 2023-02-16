Notable Thursday Option Activity: PSX, DOCU, PBF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX), where a total volume of 22,372 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.5% of PSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 3,925 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 392,500 underlying shares of PSX. Below is a chart showing PSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) options are showing a volume of 22,743 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.7% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $69 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,296 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,600 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $69 strike highlighted in orange:

And PBF Energy Inc (Symbol: PBF) options are showing a volume of 15,330 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.5% of PBF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $39 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,594 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,400 underlying shares of PBF. Below is a chart showing PBF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:

