Notable Thursday Option Activity: PSX, DOCU, PBF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX), where a total volume of 22,372 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.5% of PSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 3,925 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 392,500 underlying shares of PSX. Below is a chart showing PSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) options are showing a volume of 22,743 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.7% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $69 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,296 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,600 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $69 strike highlighted in orange:
And PBF Energy Inc (Symbol: PBF) options are showing a volume of 15,330 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.5% of PBF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $39 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,594 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,400 underlying shares of PBF. Below is a chart showing PBF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PSX options, DOCU options, or PBF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs
PT Average Annual Return
XPP Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.