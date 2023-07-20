News & Insights

Markets
PRFT

Notable Thursday Option Activity: PRFT, TOST, PANW

July 20, 2023 — 05:36 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Perficient Inc (Symbol: PRFT), where a total volume of 1,067 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 106,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.8% of PRFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 255,400 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,000 underlying shares of PRFT. Below is a chart showing PRFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Toast Inc (Symbol: TOST) saw options trading volume of 33,125 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 41.7% of TOST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 3,188 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 318,800 underlying shares of TOST. Below is a chart showing TOST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) saw options trading volume of 21,477 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 4,672 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 467,200 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PRFT options, TOST options, or PANW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Preferreds of SAFE Dividend Stocks
 TRGP RSI
 DTH Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PRFT
TOST
PANW

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.