Notable Thursday Option Activity: PRFT, TOST, PANW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Perficient Inc (Symbol: PRFT), where a total volume of 1,067 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 106,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.8% of PRFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 255,400 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,000 underlying shares of PRFT. Below is a chart showing PRFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
Toast Inc (Symbol: TOST) saw options trading volume of 33,125 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 41.7% of TOST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 3,188 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 318,800 underlying shares of TOST. Below is a chart showing TOST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) saw options trading volume of 21,477 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 4,672 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 467,200 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PRFT options, TOST options, or PANW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
