Notable Thursday Option Activity: PPG, AAL, ULTA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PPG Industries Inc (Symbol: PPG), where a total volume of 12,289 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 85% of PPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $142 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 3,880 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 388,000 underlying shares of PPG. Below is a chart showing PPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $142 strike highlighted in orange:
American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) options are showing a volume of 167,212 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.5% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 18,414 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 4,537 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 453,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.5% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 662,035 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $465 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 348 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,800 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $465 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PPG options, AAL options, or ULTA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
