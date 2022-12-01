Notable Thursday Option Activity: PM, XRX, SPB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM), where a total of 24,970 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.6% of PM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 9,514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 951,400 underlying shares of PM. Below is a chart showing PM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
Xerox Holdings Corp (Symbol: XRX) options are showing a volume of 8,436 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 843,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.3% of XRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 7,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 755,000 underlying shares of XRX. Below is a chart showing XRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
And Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB) options are showing a volume of 3,567 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 356,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65% of SPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 548,600 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,947 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,700 underlying shares of SPB. Below is a chart showing SPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
