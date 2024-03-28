Notable Thursday Option Activity: PLTR, GNRC, HD

Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) options are showing a volume of 5,934 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 593,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.6% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 840,515 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,762 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,200 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 22,865 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.1% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $382.50 strike put option expiring March 28, 2024, with 1,906 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,600 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $382.50 strike highlighted in orange:
