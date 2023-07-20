Notable Thursday Option Activity: PG, DHI, UNP

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG), where a total of 29,922 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.7% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 7,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 705,800 underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI) options are showing a volume of 13,455 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of DHI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $122 strike put option expiring July 28, 2023, with 888 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,800 underlying shares of DHI. Below is a chart showing DHI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $122 strike highlighted in orange:

And Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) options are showing a volume of 9,335 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 933,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $212.50 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 1,545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,500 underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $212.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PG options, DHI options, or UNP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.