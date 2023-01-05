Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: PFE, NAT, RBLX

January 05, 2023 — 03:27 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE), where a total of 96,914 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.2% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 20.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 24,820 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Nordic American Tankers Ltd (Symbol: NAT) saw options trading volume of 15,753 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of NAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 662,000 underlying shares of NAT. Below is a chart showing NAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:

And Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) saw options trading volume of 64,658 contracts, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares or approximately 47% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 06, 2023, with 16,975 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

