Notable Thursday Option Activity: PFE, NAT, RBLX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE), where a total of 96,914 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.2% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 20.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 24,820 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
Nordic American Tankers Ltd (Symbol: NAT) saw options trading volume of 15,753 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of NAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 662,000 underlying shares of NAT. Below is a chart showing NAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:
And Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) saw options trading volume of 64,658 contracts, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares or approximately 47% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 06, 2023, with 16,975 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PFE options, NAT options, or RBLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Institutional Holders of LINU
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SNT
Funds Holding SBBP
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.