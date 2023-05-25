Notable Thursday Option Activity: PEAK, MDT, LOW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Healthpeak Properties Inc (Symbol: PEAK), where a total volume of 17,684 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.7% of PEAK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 17,626 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of PEAK. Below is a chart showing PEAK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT) saw options trading volume of 22,059 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of MDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $78 strike put option expiring June 23, 2023, with 2,319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,900 underlying shares of MDT. Below is a chart showing MDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $78 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) options are showing a volume of 12,438 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,000 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PEAK options, MDT options, or LOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.