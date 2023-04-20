Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: PCT, RGLD, ADBE

April 20, 2023 — 03:25 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PureCycle Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCT), where a total volume of 7,667 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 766,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.3% of PCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,000 underlying shares of PCT. Below is a chart showing PCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Royal Gold Inc (Symbol: RGLD) options are showing a volume of 2,568 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 256,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.7% of RGLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 461,380 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,573 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,300 underlying shares of RGLD. Below is a chart showing RGLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 12,747 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 54.8% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,400 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PCT options, RGLD options, or ADBE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

