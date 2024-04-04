News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: PARA, JPM, DAL

April 04, 2024 — 01:57 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA), where a total of 87,284 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47% of PARA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 18.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 4,173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 417,300 underlying shares of PARA. Below is a chart showing PARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 38,573 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 3,766 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 376,600 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) saw options trading volume of 43,009 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 44.7% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 8,743 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 874,300 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
