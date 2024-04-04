Notable Thursday Option Activity: PARA, JPM, DAL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA), where a total of 87,284 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47% of PARA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 18.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024 , with 4,173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 417,300 underlying shares of PARA. Below is a chart showing PARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 38,573 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 3,766 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 376,600 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) saw options trading volume of 43,009 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 44.7% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 8,743 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 874,300 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

