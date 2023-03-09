Notable Thursday Option Activity: PACW, ICUI, AA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PacWest Bancorp (Symbol: PACW), where a total of 8,854 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 885,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.4% of PACW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 5,814 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 581,400 underlying shares of PACW. Below is a chart showing PACW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
ICU Medical Inc (Symbol: ICUI) options are showing a volume of 1,210 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 121,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.2% of ICUI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 188,600 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of ICUI. Below is a chart showing ICUI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) saw options trading volume of 31,924 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 62.6% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 2,831 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,100 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PACW options, ICUI options, or AA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Institutional Holders of APRE
Funds Holding BOTA
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding IPD
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.