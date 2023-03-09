Notable Thursday Option Activity: PACW, ICUI, AA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PacWest Bancorp (Symbol: PACW), where a total of 8,854 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 885,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.4% of PACW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 5,814 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 581,400 underlying shares of PACW. Below is a chart showing PACW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

ICU Medical Inc (Symbol: ICUI) options are showing a volume of 1,210 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 121,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.2% of ICUI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 188,600 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of ICUI. Below is a chart showing ICUI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) saw options trading volume of 31,924 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 62.6% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 2,831 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,100 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

