Notable Thursday Option Activity: ON, ETSY, HAS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON), where a total volume of 46,314 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.9% of ON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 13,580 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of ON. Below is a chart showing ON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) options are showing a volume of 18,338 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 7,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 705,100 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) options are showing a volume of 10,419 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of HAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,935 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,500 underlying shares of HAS. Below is a chart showing HAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:
