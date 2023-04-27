Notable Thursday Option Activity: NUE, URI, LUV

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE), where a total of 13,563 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 72.2% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,642 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 264,200 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) options are showing a volume of 7,259 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 725,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.2% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,207 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,700 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

And Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) saw options trading volume of 45,898 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 71% of LUV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring June 09, 2023, with 5,996 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 599,600 underlying shares of LUV. Below is a chart showing LUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

