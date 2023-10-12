Notable Thursday Option Activity: NUE, LW, EL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE), where a total of 11,829 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.5% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 3,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 380,000 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) saw options trading volume of 19,060 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 74.3% of LW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,299 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 329,900 underlying shares of LW. Below is a chart showing LW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) saw options trading volume of 11,878 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 60.2% of EL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,471 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,100 underlying shares of EL. Below is a chart showing EL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NUE options, LW options, or EL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

