Notable Thursday Option Activity: NUE, LW, EL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE), where a total of 11,829 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.5% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 3,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 380,000 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) saw options trading volume of 19,060 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 74.3% of LW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,299 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 329,900 underlying shares of LW. Below is a chart showing LW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) saw options trading volume of 11,878 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 60.2% of EL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,471 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,100 underlying shares of EL. Below is a chart showing EL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NUE options, LW options, or EL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: NUN Videos
Funds Holding RVNU
MFNC market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.