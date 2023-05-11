Notable Thursday Option Activity: NKE, LZ, AGM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nike (Symbol: NKE), where a total of 21,038 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.6% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,354 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 235,400 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
LegalZoom.com Inc (Symbol: LZ) saw options trading volume of 6,079 contracts, representing approximately 607,900 underlying shares or approximately 48.3% of LZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,000 underlying shares of LZ. Below is a chart showing LZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp (Symbol: AGM) saw options trading volume of 282 contracts, representing approximately 28,200 underlying shares or approximately 48% of AGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 58,715 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,000 underlying shares of AGM. Below is a chart showing AGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NKE options, LZ options, or AGM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
