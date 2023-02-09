Notable Thursday Option Activity: NKE, IFF, BAX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nike (Symbol: NKE), where a total of 25,218 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.3% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring February 10, 2023, with 3,934 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 393,400 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) saw options trading volume of 7,749 contracts, representing approximately 774,900 underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of IFF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 2,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,400 underlying shares of IFF. Below is a chart showing IFF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX) options are showing a volume of 25,585 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.5% of BAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 4,613 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 461,300 underlying shares of BAX. Below is a chart showing BAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

