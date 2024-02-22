Notable Thursday Option Activity: NEM, PODD, INTU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM), where a total volume of 68,116 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.3% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 6,326 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 632,600 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Insulet Corp (Symbol: PODD) options are showing a volume of 4,517 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 451,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.4% of PODD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 747,435 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,200 underlying shares of PODD. Below is a chart showing PODD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) options are showing a volume of 6,019 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 601,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike put option expiring February 23, 2024, with 283 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,300 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

