Notable Thursday Option Activity: MTCH, EXPE, ZS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH), where a total of 31,509 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.8% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring May 10, 2024 , with 12,893 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) saw options trading volume of 9,744 contracts, representing approximately 974,400 underlying shares or approximately 47% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 1,075 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,500 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) saw options trading volume of 9,396 contracts, representing approximately 939,600 underlying shares or approximately 46.7% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,700 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

