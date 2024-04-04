Notable Thursday Option Activity: MTCH, EXPE, ZS

Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) saw options trading volume of 9,744 contracts, representing approximately 974,400 underlying shares or approximately 47% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 1,075 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,500 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
And Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) saw options trading volume of 9,396 contracts, representing approximately 939,600 underlying shares or approximately 46.7% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,700 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
