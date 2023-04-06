Notable Thursday Option Activity: MTCH, BMY, ETSY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH), where a total volume of 17,494 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.3% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36 strike put option expiring April 14, 2023, with 2,645 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 264,500 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:
Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) saw options trading volume of 36,081 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 9,541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 954,100 underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) saw options trading volume of 14,595 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $98 strike put option expiring April 14, 2023, with 1,652 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,200 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $98 strike highlighted in orange:
