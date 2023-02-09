Notable Thursday Option Activity: MSGE, APPN, APP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (Symbol: MSGE), where a total of 1,366 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 136,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.8% of MSGE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 217,370 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 446 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,600 underlying shares of MSGE. Below is a chart showing MSGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Appian Corp (Symbol: APPN) options are showing a volume of 2,829 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 282,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.2% of APPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 454,680 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 725 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,500 underlying shares of APPN. Below is a chart showing APPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) options are showing a volume of 17,219 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.8% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 5,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,300 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

