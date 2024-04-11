Notable Thursday Option Activity: MS, JPM, DDOG

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 113,885 contracts, representing approximately 11.4 million underlying shares or approximately 129.5% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring April 12, 2024, with 7,560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 756,000 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) options are showing a volume of 30,309 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 124.6% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $129 strike put option expiring April 12, 2024, with 2,253 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,300 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $129 strike highlighted in orange:
