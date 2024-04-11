News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: MS, JPM, DDOG

April 11, 2024 — 03:22 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS), where a total of 96,088 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 132.6% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring April 12, 2024, with 8,773 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 877,300 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 113,885 contracts, representing approximately 11.4 million underlying shares or approximately 129.5% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring April 12, 2024, with 7,560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 756,000 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) options are showing a volume of 30,309 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 124.6% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $129 strike put option expiring April 12, 2024, with 2,253 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,300 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $129 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MS options, JPM options, or DDOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

