Notable Thursday Option Activity: MRVL, FCX, MIDD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL), where a total volume of 70,682 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.8% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $66 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 16,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $66 strike highlighted in orange:
Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) options are showing a volume of 73,578 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.5% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 10,744 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Middleby Corp (Symbol: MIDD) options are showing a volume of 2,211 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 221,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.2% of MIDD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 380,220 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,148 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,800 underlying shares of MIDD. Below is a chart showing MIDD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MRVL options, FCX options, or MIDD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
